Hezbollah fires barrage of projectiles into Israel

11/24/2024 November 24, 2024 UAE arrests 3 over rabbi death

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said they have arrested three people suspected of murdering an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi, the Emirati Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Tzvi Kogan's body was found by security services in the Gulf Arab state, the Israeli prime minister's office and the foreign ministry said earlier Sunday.

Neither Emirati nor Israeli officials provided any details about the circumstances of Kogan's murder.

Israel has condemned the murder of the rabbi as an antisemitic "terrorist attack."

"The Ministry of Interior announced that the UAE authorities have arrested in record time the three perpetrators involved in the murder" an Emirati statement carried by the official WAM news agency said.

Kogan was described by the UAE's Interior Ministry as "a Moldovan national according to his identification documents at the time of entry into the UAE, where he lived as a resident."

The 28-year-old dual Israeli-Moldovan national was a representative of the Chabad Hasidic movement, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group known for its outreach efforts worldwide.