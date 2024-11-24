Hezbollah fires barrage of projectiles into Israel

Skip next section More than 250 projectiles fired into Israel, the IDF says

The Israeli military (IDF) said around 250 projectiles had been fired by Hezbollah militants from Lebanon into northern and central Israel on Sunday, with some rockets reaching Tel Aviv.

Rescue workers say at least seven people had been injured by shrapnel.

The Israeli military said many of the rockets and missiles were intercepted, but others caused damage to houses in central Israel.

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalated in late September, almost a year after Hezbollah launched further strikes in support of Hamas following its October 7 attack on Israel.

Israel also struck Beirut's Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs on Sunday. It comes a day after it had carried out one of its deadliest and most powerful strikes on the centre of Beirut.