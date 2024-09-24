Middle East: Hezbollah confirms death of commander Kobeisi

09/24/2024 September 24, 2024 Israeli who fled Hezbollah rockets tells DW he supports 'a wider operation' in Lebanon

Jonathan Cohen and his family have found a temporary home in the northern Israeli city of Haifa Image: Tania Krämer/DW

Tens of thousands of Israelis from the north of the country have had to leave their homes due to rockets fired by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon.

One of those who fled, Jonathan Cohen, spoke to DW correspondent Tania Krämer about his experience.

"I think we've had enough. I'm living in the same place I was born for 40 years. It's the place where my father was born and my grandfather was the first one to come there and build our home, the kibbutz," he told DW in Haifa.

He said Hezbollah has "one goal" and that is to "make me leave my home and leave Israel."

Hezbollah has targeted sites near Haifa, the largest city in northern Israel Image: Tania Krämer/DW

Even though the war is preventing him from returning home, Cohen says he supports a wider conflict to kick Hezbollah out of Lebanon or at least push them a couple of hundred kilometers north.

"I am aware of the fact that there could be a bigger war, a much more devastating war," Cohen said. "I do support a wider operation. I'm afraid. I have many friends, I have family, I have a lot of people that I know that could be going into Lebanon or Gaza, but we have to solve it, once and for all."

Israel has stated that its new war goal is to enable those Israelis who have fled the north to be able to return home.