Middle East: Hezbollah calls for cease-fire, vows to fight

10/15/2024 October 15, 2024 US tells Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation or risk aid

The United States has demanded that the Israeli government act to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within the next 30 days or face a suspension of military aid.

"We are writing now to underscore the US government's deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, and seek urgent and sustained actions by your government this month to reverse this trajectory," Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote in a letter on Sunday, according to US news outlet Axios and Israeli News 12 reporters.

In the letter to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, they outlined specific steps that Israel must take within 30 days. These steps include enabling a minimum of 350 trucks to enter Gaza per day, instituting pauses in fighting to allow aid delivery and rescinding evacuation orders to Palestinian civilians when there is no operational need.

"Failure to demonstrate a sustained commitment to implementing and maintaining these measures may have implications for US policy ... and relevant US law," the letter said.

Countries receiving US military aid and involved in active conflicts must allow the uninterrupted transfer of US-supported humanitarian aid, as per US law and a memorandum signed by President Joe Biden.

The US and Israeli governments did not immediately react to the Axios report.