Middle East: Hezbollah calls for cease-fire, vows to fight

10/15/2024 October 15, 2024 Hezbollah warns of widespread attack on Israel

Hezbollah Deputy Chief Naim Qassem vowed on Tuesday to inflict "pain" on Israel while also saying the group was open to a cease-fire.

Threatening to strike targets across Israel, the Lebanese militant group said it would not be defeated by the ongoing bombardment of its strongholds and leadership.

"Since the Israeli enemy targeted all of Lebanon, we have the right from a defensive position to target any place" in Israel, he said.

He warned that "up to 2 million will be in danger at any time" and added: "We will focus on targeting the Israeli military and its centers and barracks."

With Israel engaged in conflicts in both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah's deputy chief said a cease-fire that included Gaza was the only possible path to a resolution.

"The solution is a cease-fire," the deputy chief said in a recorded speech. "We are not speaking from a position of weakness. If the Israelis do not want that, we will continue."

"But after the cease-fire, according to an indirect agreement, the settlers would return to the north, and other steps would be outlined," Qassem said.