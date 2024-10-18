Middle East: Hamas vows to hold hostages until Gaza war ends

Middle East: Hamas vows to hold hostages until Gaza war endsPublished October 18, 2024last updated October 18, 2024
- Hamas confirms the death of the group's leader, Yahya Sinwar
- Hezbollah threatened to escalate hostilities against Israel following Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death
- Israel announced Sinwar's death on Thursday, later saying DNA and dental tests had confirmed his identity
Here are the latest developments on the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Friday, October 18:
Hamas says will not free hostages until Gaza war ends
Hamas says it will not release hostages held in Gaza until the end of the war.
"Those prisoners will not return to you before the end of the aggression on Gaza and the withdrawal from Gaza," Khalil Hayya, deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza and the group's chief negotiator, said.
About 100 hostages are remaining in Gaza, at least 30 of whom Israel says are dead.
Hamas and other militants took them during the October 7 terror attacks on Israel last year.
Israel to deploy more troops to Lebanon border
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it is calling up an additional reserve brigade to be deployed on its border with Lebanon as it battles Hezbollah militants.
"In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is calling up an additional reserve brigade for operational missions in the northern arena," it said.
Hezbollah said Friday it was entering a new phase in its war against Israel.
Israel has vowed to keep fighting Hezbollah until it secures its northern border.
Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar
Khalil Hayya, deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza, confirmed the death of the group's leader, Yahya Sinwar.
In a video statement released on Friday he said Sinwar died in combat.
It comes a day after the Israel Defense Forces said Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza.
Germany's Scholz hopes for Gaza cease-fire
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday promised continued support for Israel while expressing hope for a cease-fire in Gaza.
"Israel has the right to defend itself. It's important for me to say this very clearly. We stand on the side of Israel," Scholz said during a press conference with US President Joe Biden in Berlin.
Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to discuss the conflict in the Middle East during a joint meeting later on Friday.
Scholz added that he hoped the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar would pave the way for a cease-fire with the Palestinian militant group.
"With the death of the Hamas leader Sinwar ... hopefully the concrete prospect will now open up for a cease-fire and an agreement to release the hostages in Gaza," he said.
Lebanon PM rejects Iranian interference over UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, criticized Iranian interference in his country after Iran's parliament speaker suggested Tehran could negotiate with France over UN Resolution 1701.
The resolution aims, among other things, to keep southern Lebanon's border to Israel peaceful by creating a buffer zone where the only armed personnel are Lebanese troops. It also calls for the disarming of Hezbollah and other militias in Lebanon.
Mikati stressed negotiations to implement it was a matter for Lebanon alone.
"We are surprised by this position, which constitutes a blatant interference in Lebanese affairs and an attempt to establish a rejected guardianship over Lebanon," he said.
Israel claims the UN and the UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon have failed to enforce Resolution 1701 by keeping Hezbollah militants out of southern Lebanon, contributing to the current conflict.
Netanyahu to hold security meeting after Hamas leader's death
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a meeting with ministers and heads of security agencies following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, according to Israeli media outlets.
The Haaretz newspaper reported that the meeting would examine how Sinwar's death might affect negotiations on releasing hostages still held captive in Gaza.
Israeli allies, including the US, expressed hope that Sinwar's death could pave the way for an end to the conflict.
However, in a speech yesterday announcing the killing, Netanyahu stated, "our war is not yet ended."
US President Biden expected to renew Gaza cease-fire calls on Berlin visit
US President Joe Biden is expected to renew calls for a cease-fire in Gaza on Friday as he meets with key European allies in Berlin — a day after Israel said it killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Biden landed in the German capital on Thursday night local time ahead of talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Before leaving Washington, Biden said: "There is now the opportunity for a 'day after' in Gaza without Hamas in power and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike."
He said Sinwar, who Israel holds responsible for orchestrating the October 7 terror attacks, had been an obstacle to a cease-fire and hostage deal in Gaza, and called his death a "good day."
Chancellor Scholz, speaking in Brussels on Thursday, said: "There is a proposal from President Biden and others as to what such a ceasefire could look like and we fully support that."
Germany's Foreign Ministry on Thursday evening issued a statement after reports of Sinwar's death, calling for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas and for the militant group to "lay down its weapons."
"The suffering of the people in Gaza must finally end," it added.
Some 100 hostages abducted on October 7 are still thought to be held in Gaza.
Video appears to show Yahya Sinwar's final moments
Drone footage released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) appears to show Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the moments before he was killed.
In the video, taken from an IDF drone which appears to have flown into the ruins of a bombed out house in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, a dust-covered and hooded figure can be seen sitting in an armchair, visibly injured.
The figure, which the IDF having later checked DNA records says is Sinwar, appears to throw a small plank of wood at the drone before the camera turns away and the video ends.
The house was then reportedly targeted again by the IDF before soldiers moved in and discovered Sinwar's body.
Speaking late on Thursday night, IDF spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said Sinwar was killed after three "terrorists" were spotted running from house to house in the Tal El Sultan area of Rafah.
He said Sinwar was found in possession of a gun, various identification documents and 40,000 Israeli shekels ($10,763 or €9,924).
He add that the IDF had also found traces of Sinwar's DNA in a tunnel close to where six hostages were killed a few weeks ago.
Iran, which supports Hamas, appeared to confirm the veracity of the footage when its official mission to the United Nations posted a screenshot the video.
Describing Sinwar as a "martyr," they said it showed him "standing on the battlefield in combat attire and out in the open, not in a hideout, facing the enemy."
Israelis celebrate death of Sinwar, families demand return of hostages
There were celebrations across Israel on Thursday night following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.
One video showed people clapping and whistling in a residential area in the southern town of Ashdod while another showed jubilant beachgoers responding to a loudspeaker announcement.
Relatives of the 101 hostages who are still being held in Gaza welcomed the news but also renewed demands to bring their relatives home.
"We settled the score with mass murderer Sinwar but ... there will be no real closure, there will be no total victory, if we don't save lives and bring them home," Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is still being held captive in Gaza, told the Jerusalem Post.
In a post on social media addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she added: "Don't bury the hostages. Go now to the negotiators and the Israeli public and present a new Israeli initiative."
Giora Eiland, a former head of Israel's National Security Council, told Israeli Channel 12 News that Israel must use Sinwar's death to present its conditions for ending the wars on both fronts.
"The opportunity to end the war entirely, as well as in Lebanon ... is entirely in our hands," he said.
In a video message, Netanyahu said: "While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end."
He had earlier called Sinwar's death an "important landmark in the decline of the evil rule of Hamas" but warned: "The war ... is not over yet."
Who was Hamas leader Sinwar?
Yahya Sinwar had been the leader of the Palestinian militant organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip since 2017.
He was considered to have orchestrated the October 7 terror attacks on Israel in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and another 250 taken hostage, prompting Israeli retaliation and the ongoing conflict across the region.
After Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital Tehran in August, Sinwar, considered more radical than Haniyeh, also took over that role — although he hadn't actually been seen in public since October 7.
Sinwar was born in 1962 in southern Gaza's Khan Younis refugee camp. His family hailed from the area around the coastal town of Ashkelon, which is now part of Israeli territory.
When Hamas was formed during the first Palestinian uprising, the Intifada, at the end of the 1980s in the fight against Israeli occupation, Sinwar contributed to setting up Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades.
In the early years of Hamas' existence, he was responsible for the fight against individuals within the organization's own ranks suspected of collaborating with Israel. He was later handed four life sentences for killing two Israeli soldiers and several Palestinians who he suspected of collaboration.
Sinwar spent more than 20 years in Israeli prison, during which he is said to have learned Hebrew. He was released in 2011 by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a prisoner exchange.
When Sinwar was made Hamas head in July, Kobi Michael from the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University, told DW he was popular among many Palestinians and seen as the "spearhead of armed resistance" against Israel.
Sinwar was considered a terrorist by the US and the European Union and was Israel's most-wanted man in Gaza, he added.
Australia calls for 'return of hostages', 'humanitarian support for civilians'
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday joined the international community in renewing his call for the return of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023 and kept in Gaza.
"He was an enemy of the Israeli people and an enemy of peace-loving people everywhere," Albanese said of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. "His death is a significant moment and can be a vital turning point in this devastating conflict."
He called for "urgent humanitarian support for civilians in Gaza and a cease-fire that will break the cycle of violence and put the region on the path to an enduring two-state solution."
Meanwhile Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said, "His death must enable the end of the war."
Wong reiterated the nation's support for a two-state solution and called for an immediate cease-fire which would allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.
Hezbollah threatens 'new phase' in Israel attacks
Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah said it was launching a new, escalated phase in its war against Israel, saying that it used precision-guided missiles against troops for the first time.
This came a few hours after Israel confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Hezbollah "announces a transition to a new and escalatory phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy, which will be reflected in the developments and events of the coming days," the group said in a statement.
The Iran-backed militant arm of Hezbollah is in the EU’s list of terrorist organizations. The group has been striking Israel intermittently for years, and more frequently amid the conflict in Gaza in the last year. However, the conflict in Lebanon has escalated over the last month to a larger scale with Israel launching military operations in the south.
Hezbollah said "hundreds of fighters...are fully prepared to counter any Israeli ground incursion into southern Lebanese villages."
It also said that its missile strikes against Israel continued "to escalate day by day," with "precision-guided ones ... being deployed for the first time."
Meanwhile, Iran said "the spirit of resistance will be strengthened" after Sinwar's killing.
Hope for cease-fire after Hamas leader's death, Netanyahu says hostages must be freed
Yahya Sinwar — who Israel says orchestrated the Palestinian militant group Hamas' attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 — was killed during an Israeli military operation, Israeli authorities said after carrying out a DNA test on Thursday.
World leaders were quick to voice hope it could mark a turning point in Israel's war against Hamas.
Former Israeli intelligence official Avi Melamed told DW that Sinwar's death may raise hopes of bringing home Israeli hostages held by militants in Gaza.
"Sinwar was a major obstacle for ending the war" in Gaza because he didn't move the slightest on the issue of releasing hostages, Melamed said.
Within hours of Sinwar's reported death, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for Hamas to immediately release all hostages and surrender so that the war could be brought to an end.
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris compared the killing to that of Osama bin Laden, saying "there is now the opportunity for a 'day after' in Gaza without Hamas in power."
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would continue fighting until the hostages were brought home.
"Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed," Netanyahu said. He did however also say that the war in Gaza "can end tomorrow" if the hostages are released and Hamas disarms.
The European Union as well as the United States, Germany and several other countries classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.
