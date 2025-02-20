Middle East: Hamas to hand over bodies of 4 hostages

Skip next section Six living Israeli hostages set to be released on Saturday

Hamas will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday, doubling the number initially planned.

These are the last living hostages set to be freed under the first phase of the ceasefire that started in January.

The militants reportedly increased the number after Israel allowed mobile homes and construction equipment into the devastated Gaza Strip.

The hostages are expected to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The warring sides have yet to negotiate a second, more challenging phase of the ceasefire.