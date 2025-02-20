Middle East: Hamas to hand over bodies of 4 hostages

Middle East: Hamas to hand over bodies of 4 hostagesFebruary 20, 2025
What you need to know
- Hamas plans on handing over the remains of four hostages
- The bodies of Shiri Bibas, her two young children Ariel and Kfir and 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz are expected to be returned
- All four hostages were among over 250 abducted during the Hamas-led terror attack on October 7, 2023
- Another six living hostages are expected to be released on Saturday
Here are the latest developments in Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Thursday, February 19.
Six living Israeli hostages set to be released on Saturday
Hamas will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday, doubling the number initially planned.
These are the last living hostages set to be freed under the first phase of the ceasefire that started in January.
The militants reportedly increased the number after Israel allowed mobile homes and construction equipment into the devastated Gaza Strip.
The hostages are expected to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
The warring sides have yet to negotiate a second, more challenging phase of the ceasefire.
Hamas to hand over bodies of 4 hostages, including mother and 2 children
The Palestinian militant group Hamas is expected to return the bodies of four hostages on Thursday, including two of the youngest to be abducted.
According to Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, the bodies to be released include those of Shiri Bibas and her young children, Kfir and Ariel.
They were aged nine months and four years when they were taken during the October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel.
Hamas also plans on releasing the body of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted.
Hamas claims that three members of the Bibas family were killed in Israeli attacks during the early months of the war in Gaza, but Israel has not confirmed their deaths.
"In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil," surviving members of the Bibas family said in a statement released Tuesday by a group representing the relatives of hostages.
"Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over."
The children's father, Yarden, was released by Hamas earlier this month.
Hamas had set up a stage in the Bani Suheila area of southern Gaza’s Khan Younis ahead of the handing over of the dead hostages.
The Times of Israel reported that most Israeli media outlets had made a decision not to air images of proceedings out of respect for the dead.