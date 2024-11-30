Middle East: Hamas releases new video of Israeli hostage

11/30/2024 November 30, 2024 Egypt to host renewed Gaza ceasefire effort

Hamas leaders were expected to arrive in Cairo on Saturday for ceasefire talks with Egyptian officials, two officials from the group told Reuters news agency.

The meeting comes days after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

It's the first visit from Hamas officials to Egypt since the United States announced earlier this week it would revive efforts for a Gaza ceasefire in collaboration with Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

Any truce between Hamas and Israel is expected to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza and would likely see the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. A short break in fighting in November 2023 saw the release of 105 hostages from Gaza and about 240 Palestinians from Israel.

Hamas is seeking a ceasefire deal that would end the war while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would stick to its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.