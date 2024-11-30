Middle East: Hamas releases new video of Israeli hostage

11/30/2024 November 30, 2024 World Central Kitchen seeks more details on Israeli airstrike

US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) said it was "urgently seeking more details" after the Israeli military said it had targeted a WCK worker involved in the Hamas attack that sparked the war.

"We are heartbroken to share that a vehicle carrying World Central Kitchen colleagues was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza," the charity wrote on X, adding that it had no knowledge that any individual in the vehicle had alleged ties to the October 7 Hamas attack.

World Central Kitchen also said that it was pausing operations in Gaza at this time.