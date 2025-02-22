Middle East: Hamas releases 6 Israeli hostages from Gaza

Israel has delayed the release of hundreds of Palestinians who were to be freed on Saturday under the terms of a ceasefire deal with Hamas, the news agencies AFP and AP report.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to hold a security consultation in the evening to make a decision on their release, according to a security official cited by the AFP.

Six Israeli hostages were released from Gaza earlier on Saturday under the ceasefire deal.

Now, some 620 Palestinians held by Israel are expected to be freed. The release includes 151 people who were serving life or other sentences for violent attacks against Israelis, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Media Office.

"Once [Netanyahu's] security consultation concludes, a decision will be made regarding the next steps" of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, one Israeli official said on condition of anonymity.