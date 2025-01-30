Middle East: Hamas releases 3 Israeli, 5 Thai hostages

Skip next section Friend of Israeli hostage says 'amazing' to see release

Daniel Lifshitz, a friend of Arbel Yehoud, an Israeli hostage who was released on Thursday, told DW it was "amazing" to see her release.

He said it was "awful" and a "nightmare" to see Yehoud walk through a crowd of Gaza Palestinians before being handed over to the Red Cross as part of her transfer to Israel.

Daniel is the grandson of Oded Lifshitz, who remains in captivity in Gaza. He said his family had had no news of his grandfather since November 2023.

He thanked Germany's ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, and the German government for their efforts to secure the release of hostages from Gaza.

"On behalf of Yehoud's family and on my behalf, we are really thankful for everything the German government did," he said. "Ambassador Steffen is the best ambassador for the hostages in the world."

Lifshitz also called for the release of Yehoud's boyfriend, Ariel Cunio, who remains captive in Gaza.

Lifshitz's grandmother, Yocheved Lifshitz, was released in October 2023 as part of a deal mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

He expressed pessimism about the possibility of establishing peace in Israel and the Palestinian territories in the short term, saying that "peace needs two sides."

"Today we didn't see a side that wants peace," he said.