Middle East: Hamas postpones hostage releases

US President Donald Trump's proposal for US "ownership" of Gaza revived an idea he and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had previously touted.

It's a reminder that for Trump and his family, the Middle East is as much a business interest as anything else.

The region has become a growing focus for The Trump Organization, the real estate and hospitality conglomerate currently run by Trump's sons Eric and Donald Junior.

In the last few years, it has struck several agreements with Saudi Arabian real estate company Dar Global, the international arm of Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company.

