Middle East: Hamas postpones hostage releases

02/10/2025 February 10, 2025 Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Atty, in his first meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, reiterated his country's "complete rejection" of the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Egypt looks forward to coordinate with the US administration to work to achieve the desired just peace in the Middle East in a way that responds to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, most notably their right to establish their independent state on all their national soil," the statement read.

During the meeting with Rubio, Abdel-Atty also stressed the need to accelerate the reconstruction of Gaza.

The meeting comes shortly after controversial remarks by US President Donald Trump, whose plan to resettle Gaza residents would not give them the right to return to the territory.

Trump's call for Egypt and Jordan to be host countries for the Palestinians has been rebuffed by both states.