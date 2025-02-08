Middle East: Hamas, Israel set for 5th release of hostages

Skip next section Hamas to free three Israeli men in latest swap

Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami were held hostage in Gaza for 15 months Image: Hostages Family Forum/picture alliance/AP

Hamas is expected to release three more Israeli hostages on Saturday, Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami, in exchange for 183 Palestinians held by Israel.

Ami and Sharabi were taken hostage from Kibbutz Be'eri during the Hamas cross-border attacks on October 7, 2023, and Levy, was abducted from the Nova music festival the same day

It will be the fifth such exchange since a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel began on January 19.

Eighteen hostages and more than 550 Palestinians have been freed in that time.