Middle East: Hamas, Israel set for 5th release of hostages

The hostage-for-prisoner exchange, comes against the backdrop of uncertainty over the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Despite initial challenges the deal has held firm since its implementation nearly three weeks ago.

However, there are fresh concerns how long it might last following US President Donald Trump's unexpected proposal to relocate

Palestinians from Gaza and transform the enclave into the "Riviera of the Middle East" under US administration.

Arab states and Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected Trump's proposal, while Israel welcomed it.

