Middle East: Hamas indefinitely postpones hostage releases

Dmytro Hubenko with AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters
Published February 10, 2025last updated February 10, 2025

The Palestinian militant group accused Israel of failing to honor ceasefire terms. Israel called the move a "complete violation" of the ceasefire, and has put the military on high alert. Follow DW for more.

Hamas fighters deploy at the site of the hand over of American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel to the Red Cross in Gaza City
There have been five hostage-prisoner swaps between Israel and Hamas in the first phase of the ongoing ceasefireImage: Mohammed Hajjar/AP/picture alliance
  • Hamas says it will delay the further release of Israeli hostages, three of whom were due to be freed on Saturday 
  • Israel says Hamas violates ceasefire deal, military put on alert 

This is the roundup of the latest developments in Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Monday, February 10, 2025.

February 10, 2025

Israel says Hamas violates ceasefire, puts military on alert

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that the postponement of hostage releases by Hamas amounts to a "complete violation" of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"Hamas' announcement to stop releasing Israeli hostages is a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages. I have instructed the IDF (military) to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza," Katz said in a statement.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that "all the families of the hostages were informed this evening of Hamas's announcement."

"The families were made aware that the State of Israel is committed to respecting the agreement and considers any violation of it with the utmost seriousness," it added.

February 10, 2025

Hamas says it will postpone next hostage release indefinitely

Palestinian militant group Hamas announced that it was postponing until further notice the next release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, claiming that Israel had failed to abide by the terms of their ceasefire agreement.

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas' military wing, claimed that since the ceasefire took effect on January 19, Israel has delayed the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, targeted Gazans with military shelling and gunfire, and prevented aid from entering the territory.

He added that Hamas would not release any more hostages until Israel "complies and compensates for the past weeks."

More hostages were due to be released Saturday in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, but the Hamas spokesman said no more hostages would be released until further notice.

There have been five hostage-prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas in the first phase of the current cease-fire. Three hostages were released last Saturday.

February 10, 2025

Trump says no right of return for Palestinians in his Gaza plan

US President Donald Trump said Palestinians in the Gaza Strip would not have the right to return under his much-criticized plan for US "ownership" of the territory.

Asked if Palestinians would be allowed to return to the Gaza Strip, Trump told Fox News: "No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing." 

He said his goal was to create a "permanent place" for the Palestinians. "We will build beautiful communities for the 1.9 million people," he added in the interview.

These communities will be built "a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is," Trump said.

Referring to the war-torn Gaza Strip, he said: "In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future."

Legal experts say expelling Palestinians from Gaza would violate international law, while the United Nations has warned of "ethnic cleansing."

Dmytro Hubenko Dmytro covers stories in DW's newsroom from around the world with a particular focus on Ukraine.