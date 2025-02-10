Middle East: Hamas indefinitely postpones hostage releases

02/10/2025 February 10, 2025 Israel says Hamas violates ceasefire, puts military on alert

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that the postponement of hostage releases by Hamas amounts to a "complete violation" of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"Hamas' announcement to stop releasing Israeli hostages is a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages. I have instructed the IDF (military) to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza," Katz said in a statement.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that "all the families of the hostages were informed this evening of Hamas's announcement."

"The families were made aware that the State of Israel is committed to respecting the agreement and considers any violation of it with the utmost seriousness," it added.