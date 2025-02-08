Middle East: Hamas hands 3 Israeli hostages to Red Cross

Skip next section Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross

Three Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were released from captivity on Saturday.

Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34, were handed over to the Red Cross—the latest hostages to be released as part of a ceasefire deal struck last month.

They will be taken to Israel and undergo medical checkups before being reunited with their families.

In exchange, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners, some convicted of involvement in attacks that killed dozens of

people and including 18 serving life sentences and 111 detained in Gaza during the war, according to Hamas.