Middle East: Hamas hands 3 Israeli hostages to Red Cross

Published February 8, 2025last updated February 8, 2025

Hamas released three Israeli hostages captured on October 7, 2023, in exchange for 183 Palestinians held by Israel. Follow DW for more.

Families of the hostages react as they are released in Gaza from Hamas captivity.
Family of Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi as they watch the live broadcast of him being released from Hamas captivity in GazaImage: Ariel Schalit/AP/picture alliance
What you need to know

  • Hamas released 3 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross

  • Israel to release 183 Palestinian prisoners in exchange

  • It is the fifth swap of hostages held by Hamas and other militants for Palestinians held by Israel since a ceasefire began on January 19

This is a roundup of the latest developments regarding Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Saturday, February 8, 2025:

February 8, 2025

Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross

Louis Oelofse with AP, Reuters

Three Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were released from captivity on Saturday.

Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34, were handed over to the Red Cross—the latest hostages to be released as part of a ceasefire deal struck last month.

They will be taken to Israel and undergo medical checkups before being reunited with their families.

In exchange, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners, some convicted of involvement in attacks that killed dozens of
people and including 18 serving life sentences and 111 detained in Gaza during the war, according to Hamas.

 

February 8, 2025

What Trump's 'Gaza takeover' plan means for the ceasefire

Jennifer Holleis

The hostage-for-prisoner exchange, comes against the backdrop of uncertainty over the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Despite initial challenges the deal has held firm since its implementation nearly three weeks ago.

However, there are fresh concerns how long it might last following US President Donald Trump's unexpected proposal to relocate

Palestinians from Gaza and transform the enclave into the "Riviera of the Middle East" under US administration. 

Arab states and Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected Trump's proposal, while Israel welcomed it. 

February 8, 2025

Hamas to free three Israeli men in latest swap

Mahima Kapoor
A combination of undated photos provided by Hostages Family Forum show the Israeli hostage being released by Hamas
Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami were held hostage in Gaza for 15 monthsImage: Hostages Family Forum/picture alliance/AP

Hamas is expected to release three more Israeli hostages on Saturday, Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami, in exchange for 183 Palestinians held by Israel.

Ami and Sharabi were taken hostage from Kibbutz Be'eri during the Hamas cross-border attacks on October 7, 2023, and Levy, was abducted from the Nova music festival the same day

It will be the fifth such exchange since a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel began on January 19.

Eighteen hostages and more than 550 Palestinians have been freed in that time.

February 8, 2025

Trump administration approves arms sales to Israel

Mahima Kapoor

The US government has approved $7.4 billion (€7.6 billion) in military sales to Israel on Friday despite a request from Democratic lawmakers to pause the sale for more information.

One sale, for $6.75 billion, is an array of munitions, guidance kits and other related equipment. The other arms package is for 3,000 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $660 million. 

The announcement comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited US President Donald Trump at the White House. 

Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks, who serves on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, denounced the sales. He said the decision broke with a long-standing precedent for congressional review of major weapons sales and said it showed a lack of respect for the Congress. 

February 8, 2025

Welcome to our coverage

Mahima Kapoor with AFP, AP, dpa and Reuters | Louis Oelofse (Editor)

This blog will have all the latest developments in the Middle East region. DW also will bring you an in-depth analysis and video of events happening in the region. 

Hamas is set to release three Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for 183 Palestinians held by Israel.

It is the fifth exchange in the fragile Gaza ceasefire.

The release comes amid the backlash over US President Donald Trump's assertion that the United States will take over "take over" and "own" Gaza, resettling its population in the process.

