Middle East: Hamas hand over bodies of 4 hostages

02/20/2025 February 20, 2025 Handover not broadcast by Israeli media

Israeli news channels did not broadcast the footage of the handover of the remains of four hostages on the outskirts of Khan Younis out of respect for the dead.

There were also no plans to show live proceedings from Khan Younis in what has become known as Hostage Square in Tel Aviv.

Instead, a large screen showed family videos of the Bibas family along with a ticking clock counting down the days, hours and seconds since they there abducted.

Previously crowds of Israelis have gathered at the site to witness the return of hostages.

Following the handover, Israelis carrying flags began lining the routes along which the bodies of the hostages were to be transported.