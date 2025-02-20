Middle East: Hamas hand over bodies of 4 hostages

Middle East: Hamas hand over bodies of 4 hostagesPublished February 20, 2025last updated February 20, 2025
What you need to know
Here are the latest developments in Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Thursday, February 19.
Hamas militants have returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages, among them, Shiri Bibas and her young children, Kfir and Ariel.
Crowds of people, including a sizeable contingent of masked and armed fighters from Hamas and other factions, gathered at the handover site outside the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
Large banners were erected, including one showing an image of coffins draped in Israeli flags.
The bodies of the hostages were handed over to the Red Cross which took them to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
The remains are then to be transported to a forensic institute to be formally identified.
Public broadcaster Kan reported that the national forensic medicine institute in Tel Aviv has mobilised 10 doctors to speed up the identification process.
Red Cross convoy arrives at handover site
A convoy of Red Cross vehicles has arrived at the site where the bodies of four Israeli hostages are to be handed over.
A large crowd has gathered at the site on the outskirts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
There is a large contingent of armed Hamas militants that have escorted the Red Cross vehicles.
Six living Israeli hostages set to be released on Saturday
Hamas will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday, doubling the number initially planned.
These are the last living hostages set to be freed under the first phase of the ceasefire that started in January.
The militants reportedly increased the number after Israel allowed mobile homes and construction equipment into the devastated Gaza Strip.
The hostages are expected to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
The warring sides have yet to negotiate a second, more challenging phase of the ceasefire.
Hamas to hand over bodies of 4 hostages, including mother and 2 children
The Palestinian militant group Hamas is expected to return the bodies of four hostages on Thursday, including two of the youngest to be abducted.
According to Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, the bodies to be released include those of Shiri Bibas and her young children, Kfir and Ariel.
They were aged nine months and four years when they were taken during the October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel.
Hamas also plans on releasing the body of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted.
Hamas claims that three members of the Bibas family were killed in Israeli attacks during the early months of the war in Gaza, but Israel has not confirmed their deaths.
"In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil," surviving members of the Bibas family said in a statement released Tuesday by a group representing the relatives of hostages.
"Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over."
The children's father, Yarden, was released by Hamas earlier this month.
Hamas had set up a stage in the Bani Suheila area of southern Gaza’s Khan Younis ahead of the handing over of the dead hostages.
The Times of Israel reported that most Israeli media outlets had made a decision not to air images of proceedings out of respect for the dead.