Middle East: Hamas hand over bodies of 4 hostages

Skip next section The bodies of 4 Israeli hostages have been handed over

02/20/2025 February 20, 2025 The bodies of 4 Israeli hostages have been handed over

Hamas militants have returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages, among them, Shiri Bibas and her young children, Kfir and Ariel.

Crowds of people, including a sizeable contingent of masked and armed fighters from Hamas and other factions, gathered at the handover site outside the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Large banners were erected, including one showing an image of coffins draped in Israeli flags.

The bodies of the hostages were handed over to the Red Cross which took them to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The remains are then to be transported to a forensic institute to be formally identified.

Public broadcaster Kan reported that the national forensic medicine institute in Tel Aviv has mobilised 10 doctors to speed up the identification process.