Middle East: Gunman killed near Israeli embassy in Jordan

11/24/2024 November 24, 2024 Body of missing Israeli-Moldovan rabbi found, Israel condemns murder

Israel said on Sunday that the body of a missing Israeli-Moldovan rabbi has been found calling it a "heinous antisemitic terror incident."

Zvi Kogan, missing since Thursday, was murdered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, adding that Israel "will act with all means to seek justice with the criminals responsible for his death."

Kogan managed a kosher grocery store in Dubai and was an emissary for the Chabad Lubavitch movement.

Israeli authorities reissued their advisory against nonessential travel to the UAE, urging those currently in the country to exercise caution regarding their movement and remain in secure locations.

The death comes amid heightened tensions with Iran, which has a history of intelligence operations in the UAE.