Middle East: Gunman killed near Israeli embassy in Jordan

11/24/2024 November 24, 2024 Israel investigates missing Israeli-Moldovan rabbi as 'terrorist incident'

Israeli authorities are treating the disappearance of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi living in the United Arab Emirates as a "terrorist incident," the prime minister's office said on Saturday.

Zvi Kogan, a representative for the ultra-Orthodox Chabad Hasidic movement in the UAE, has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

The Israeli prime minister's office said the Mossad spy agency was leading the investigation and added that there is "information indicating that this is a terrorist incident."

The Chabad Lubavitch movement, based in Brooklyn, New York, said in a statement that "emissaries are working closely with authorities as they investigate his disappearance."

Although the Israeli statement did not reference Iran, Iranian intelligence has previously been linked to kidnappings in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Emirati Interior Ministry described Kogan as being "missing and out of contact" and said search operations were ongoing, involving "extensive measures."

The Foreign Ministry said it was in close contact with the rabbi's family.

The UAE normalized relations with Israel in 2020.