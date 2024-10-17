Middle East: German warship shoots down drone off Lebanon

10/17/2024 October 17, 2024 German ship shoots down drone off Lebanon

A German warship participating in the UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has shot down a drone off the Lebanese coast, according to German military and defense officials.

The "Ludwigshafen am Rhein" corvette repelled an approaching drone at around 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), a spokesperson from Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, was cited by the DPA news agency as saying.

The drone was reportedly shot down around 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the port of Naqoura, in southern Lebanon, where UNIFIL is headquartered.

The Bundeswehr spokesperson said German forces were in an "increased risk situation" in Lebanon and that "appropriate protective measures" are currently being taken.

The incident comes amid spiraling tensions in Lebanon, where Israel is carrying out a ground and air offensive against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

UNIFIL says its headquarters and positions have repeatedly come under fire, while Israel has urged the UN to move its peacekeepers out of combat areas.

On Thursday, UNIFIL said an Israeli tank "directly" fired on its headquarters in Naqoura, knocking out a watchtower and injuring two peacekeepers.

More than 10,000 troops from more than 50 countries are currently deployed to UNIFIL.