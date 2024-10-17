Middle East: German warship shoots down drone off Lebanon

Middle East: German warship shoots down drone off LebanonOctober 17, 2024
What you need to know
- German warship shoots down drone of Lebanese coast
- Iranian commander says Israel will be hit 'painfully' if it strikes Iran
- Israel says it has killed 45 Hezbollah fighters over the past 24 hours in Lebanon's south
- UN agency says Gaza unemployment soars to 80%
Here are the latest developments on the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Thursday, October 17:
German ship shoots down drone off Lebanon
A German warship participating in the UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has shot down a drone off the Lebanese coast, according to German military and defense officials.
The "Ludwigshafen am Rhein" corvette repelled an approaching drone at around 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), a spokesperson from Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, was cited by the DPA news agency as saying.
The drone was reportedly shot down around 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the port of Naqoura, in southern Lebanon, where UNIFIL is headquartered.
The Bundeswehr spokesperson said German forces were in an "increased risk situation" in Lebanon and that "appropriate protective measures" are currently being taken.
The incident comes amid spiraling tensions in Lebanon, where Israel is carrying out a ground and air offensive against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.
UNIFIL says its headquarters and positions have repeatedly come under fire, while Israel has urged the UN to move its peacekeepers out of combat areas.
On Thursday, UNIFIL said an Israeli tank "directly" fired on its headquarters in Naqoura, knocking out a watchtower and injuring two peacekeepers.
More than 10,000 troops from more than 50 countries are currently deployed to UNIFIL.
Iranian commander warns Israel against retaliation for missile attack
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Hossein Salami has threatened Israel with more missile barrages if it attacks Iranian targets.
"Do not repeat your mistake ... if you misbehave, if you strike anything of ours either in the region or in Iran, we will again hit you painfully," he said.
Salami was speaking at the funeral of an IRGC general who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut last month that also killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.
Israel has already vowed to retaliate for a massive Iranian missile attack on October 1, sparking international fears of a wider escalation of the conflict.
Israel says 45 Hezbollah fighters killed in 24 hours
Israel's army said it had killed more than 45 militants from Hezbollah in Lebanon in the past 24 hours.
In a statement, the army said it had "attacked 150 terrorist targets," including weapons depots, rocket launch pads and other infrastructure.
It said the commander of a battalion in Bint Jubail in southern Lebanon was among the dead.
The information could not be independently verified.
Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands have been displaced in the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Hezbollah is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the US and Germany, while the EU classifies only its armed wing as a terrorist group.
Gaza economy collapses, unemployment surges to 80%: UN
Unemployment in Gaza has climbed to nearly 80% since the war between Israel and Hamas was sparked over a year ago, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said.
Economic output has shrunk by 85%, plunging most of the enclave's 2.3 million population into poverty, the UN agency said.
The conflict, sparked by the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, has caused "unprecedented and wide-ranging devastation on the labor market and the wider economy across the Occupied Palestinian Territory," it added, referring to Gaza and the West Bank.
Before the war broke out, the unemployment rate in Gaza was 45.3% and 14% in the West Bank, according to the ILO.
In the West Bank, joblessness has averaged 34.9% over the past year, while its economy has contracted by 21.7% compared with the previous 12 months, the agency said.
nm/wmr (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)