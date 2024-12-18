Middle East: German delegation meets Syria's HTS

Skip next section German opposition wants to raise topic of Syrian repatriation with new regime

12/18/2024 December 18, 2024 German opposition wants to raise topic of Syrian repatriation with new regime

Germany's conservative opposition has called for the topic of repatriation for Syrian asylum seekers in Germany to be discussed in any further talks with the new transitional government in Syria.

Alexander Dobrindt, parliamentary leader for the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said it was "essential that the question of migration and repatriation be connected to any possible development aid."

"When the reason to flee no longer exists, a return must be possible," Dobrindt said, adding that his party would judge any further government communication with the new Syrian regime "based on whether such discussions feature the issue of migration or whether it's only about aid."

Both the German Foreign and Interior Ministries have said it is too early to discuss the repatriation of Syrian refugees before the situation in their homeland has stabilized.

"Let's not jump to step five before we've completed step one," said a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, pointing out that there were still issues concerning the "elementary provision of public services" in Syria and that fighting continued in some areas of the country.

"As such, I believe that the most important question is how to stabilize Syria," the spokesman said.

"Only then," concurred an Interior Ministry colleague, "will there be a clear possibility for people who don't have permission to reside in Germany to return to Syria, especially criminals who we of course want to deport."