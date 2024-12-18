Middle East: German delegation meets Syria's HTS

Middle East: German delegation meets Syria's HTSPublished December 18, 2024last updated December 18, 2024
German opposition wants to raise topic of Syrian repatriation with new regime
Germany's conservative opposition has called for the topic of repatriation for Syrian asylum seekers in Germany to be discussed in any further talks with the new transitional government in Syria.
Alexander Dobrindt, parliamentary leader for the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said it was "essential that the question of migration and repatriation be connected to any possible development aid."
"When the reason to flee no longer exists, a return must be possible," Dobrindt said, adding that his party would judge any further government communication with the new Syrian regime "based on whether such discussions feature the issue of migration or whether it's only about aid."
Both the German Foreign and Interior Ministries have said it is too early to discuss the repatriation of Syrian refugees before the situation in their homeland has stabilized.
"Let's not jump to step five before we've completed step one," said a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, pointing out that there were still issues concerning the "elementary provision of public services" in Syria and that fighting continued in some areas of the country.
"As such, I believe that the most important question is how to stabilize Syria," the spokesman said.
"Only then," concurred an Interior Ministry colleague, "will there be a clear possibility for people who don't have permission to reside in Germany to return to Syria, especially criminals who we of course want to deport."
Germany considering reopening embassy in Syria
After German diplomats held initial talks with Syria's new transitional government on Tuesday (see below), the German Foreign Ministry has said it is considering if and when the German embassy in Damascus could be reopened.
"We are currently considering all options as to when we can reestablish a presence in Damascus and to what extent," said a spokesman in Berlin on Wednesday, but did not specify a time frame.
Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the German Justice Ministry said the government was also considering whether or not to continue classifying Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who led the overthrow of former President Bashar Assad, as a terrorist organization.
Israeli military orders another Gaza evacuation
The Israeli military ordered another evacuation in central Gaza ahead of an offensive in the area, even as Israel and the militant group Hamas appeared to inch closer to a ceasefire.
"This is an advance warning ahead of an offensive," Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The order included four residential block areas in the urban refugee camp of Bureij, where Adraee claimed militants fired rockets toward Israel.
He asked residents to move to a "humanitarian zone" in the Muwasi area.
Frequent evacuation orders throughout the war have displaced over 90% of Gaza's population, many multiple times.
Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of carrying out ethnic cleansing in Gaza as part of a campaign of forced displacement, claims which Israel has rejected.
EU may drop some sanctions against Syria, von der Leyen says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has indicated that the EU may consider removing some sanctions placed on the Syrian government during the rule of former President Assad.
Aside from targeting many individuals close to the Assad regime as well as the ex-president himself, the European Union also imposed wide-reaching import and export bans, as well as loan and trading restrictions.
Von der Leyen implied that some bans on technical and electronic equipment and fuel may be dropped in order to facilitate the country's reconstruction.
However, she warned, "The new leadership in Damascus has to prove that their deeds match their words," referring to their promise to respect minorities and walk away from some of their extreme Islamist roots.
Damascus airport reopens
A Syrian Air flight took off from Damascus airport on Wednesday, the first flight to leave the hub since former President Assad and his family fled the country.
The flight carrying 43 passengers, including journalists, left Syria ten days after Assad's security forces abandoned the airport.
Rebel leaders had said that getting the terminal back online was a "top priority" for the new government as it connected Syria to the rest of the world.
Airport staff have been repainting Syrian airplanes to display the three-star flag of the revolution, and the flags around the airport have also been replaced.
HTS to dissolve armed wing: military chief
The military leader of Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has said that it would be "the first" rebel group to dissolve its armed wing and integrate into a national military.
Murhaf Abu Qasra, also known by nom de guerre Abu Hassan al-Hamawi, told French news agency AFP that "all military units must be integrated" into one institution, and that HTS "will be, God willing, among the first to take the initiative."
He added that leaders of Kurdish-held areas of Syria, who have been cautious to engage with the interim government over fears of violence, should also be integrated into the country's new government.
"The Kurdish people are one of the components of the Syrian people... Syria will not be divided," Qasra said.
He called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop airstrikes on Syrian territory as the new government finds its legs.
"We view the Israeli strikes on military sites and the incursion into southern Syria as unjust," he said.
Israel has said it is only targeting military installations where the government of ousted leader Bashar Assad allowed the militant group Hezbollah to launch attacks. However, Israel has also been accused of a land grab as its army has taken over a demilitarized buffer zone inside Syrian territory.
Qasra added that HTS calls "on the United States and all countries to lift this designation" of his organization as a terrorist group. HTS has shared roots with al-Qaeda in Syria, but has sought in recent years to soften its reputation and has repeatedly vowed to respect minorities in the country.
US officials hopeful for ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza
Top officials from the US, Qatar and Egypt have touted progress in recent days over a ceasefire and a hostage deal in Gaza.
CIA Director William Burns is also expected to return to Doha on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.
He is due to hold talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on bridging remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas, according to the report.
However, there's been little word from Israel's side of movement on a truce that would lead to the release of hostages held in Gaza.
Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the EU, Germany and others, attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages.
The Israeli military operation in Gaza has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths, displacing the majority of the 2.3 million population and leaving much of the coastal enclave in ruins.
German diplomats hold talks with HTS representatives while EU steps up direct engagement
German diplomats have held talks in Damascus with Syria's new transitional government, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).
Germany is the latest country seeking to re-establish ties with Syria following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.
"The talks focused on the political transition process and our expectations regarding the protection of minorities and women's rights in order to support peaceful development in Syria," the German Foreign Office said in Berlin.
As well as Tuesday's talks, the delegation also carried out an "initial inspection of the German Embassy building in Damascus," according to the foreign ministry statement.
On X, the ministry said: "Assad has repeatedly used chemical weapons against his own people in Syria. Now there is a chance for full investigation and destruction of Syria's chemical weapons. We are providing the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons with further funds and are also addressing this today at talks in Damascus."
The delegation was led by Middle East envoy Tobias Tunkel and also included a representative of the German Development Ministry.
The meetings with Germany's delegation came after UK diplomats held talks on Monday with HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly known as Mohammed al-Golani.
Meanwhile, the EU announced on Tuesday that it would reopen its representation in Damascus, after making contact with the new Syrian leadership.
"Now we have to step up and continue our direct engagement with HTS and other factions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at talks in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Iran, however, is keeping its Damascus embassy closed for the time being, pointing to "political and security-related preparations," an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, according to comments reported on by the ISNA news agency.
