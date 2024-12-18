Middle East: German delegation meets HTS representatives

Middle East: German delegation meets HTS representativesDecember 18, 2024
Germany is the latest in a series of countries seeking to re-establish ties with Syria.
The EU has announced it will reopen its representation in Damascus.
Meanwhile, top officials from US, Egypt and Qatar say they are making progress toward a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza.
This is a rundown of developments from Syria, Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East on December 18, 2024:
US officials hopeful for ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza
Top officials from the US, Qatar and Egypt have touted progress in recent days over a ceasefire and a hostage deal in Gaza.
CIA Director William Burns is also expected to return to Doha on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.
He is due to hold talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on bridging remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas, according to the report.
However, there's been little word from Israel's side of movement on a truce that would lead to the release of hostages held in Gaza.
Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the EU, Germany and others, attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages.
The Israeli military operation in Gaza has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths, displacing the majority of the 2.3 million population and leaving much of the coastal enclave in ruins.
What is the German government's plan for Syria?
DW takes a closer look at the German government's plan for seeing through a peaceful transition of power in Syria.
German diplomats hold talks with HTS representatives while EU steps up direct engagement
German diplomats have held talks in Damascus with Syria's new transitional government, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).
Germany is the latest country seeking to re-establish ties with Syria following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.
"The talks focused on the political transition process and our expectations regarding the protection of minorities and women's rights in order to support peaceful development in Syria," the German Foreign Office said in Berlin.
As well as Tuesday's talks, the delegation also carried out an "initial inspection of the German Embassy building in Damascus," according to the foreign ministry statement.
On X, the ministry said: "Assad has repeatedly used chemical weapons against his own people in Syria. Now there is a chance for full investigation and destruction of Syria's chemical weapons. We are providing the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons with further funds and are also addressing this today at talks in Damascus."
The delegation was led by Middle East envoy Tobias Tunkel and also included a representative of the German Development Ministry.
The meetings with Germany's delegation came after UK diplomats held talks on Monday with HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly known as Mohammed al-Golani.
Meanwhile, the EU announced on Tuesday that it would reopen its representation in Damascus, after making contact with the new Syrian leadership.
"Now we have to step up and continue our direct engagement with HTS and other factions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at talks in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Iran, however, is keeping its Damascus embassy closed for the time being, pointing to "political and security-related preparations," an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, according to comments reported on by the ISNA news agency.
