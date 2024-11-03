Middle East: Gaza polio vaccinations resume amid strikes

11/03/2024 November 3, 2024 Northern Gaza hit by airstrikes

Medics and rescuers in Gaza said more than 30 people had died in the territory, following Israeli airstrikes on Sunday.

Nearly half of the deaths took place in northern areas where Israel has waged a monthlong campaign it says is aimed to prevent Hamas regrouping.

Medics said at least 13 Palestinians were killed in Beit Lahiya town and Jabalia, the largest of the enclave's eight official long-standing refugee camps for displaced Palestinians, which are the focus of the Israel's new offensive.

Civil defense agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that areas in Gaza were being bombarded without warning.

"The Israeli occupation has continued around-the-clock bombardment of civilian homes, especially in northern Gaza," Bassal said.

"This shelling has led to the destruction of numerous buildings and infrastructure. ... Over 100,000 residents are in northern Gaza without food, water or medicine," he said.