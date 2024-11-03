Middle East: Gaza polio vaccinations resume amid strikes

Skip next section Polio vaccinations in Gaza ongoing, as IDF says not involved in tent clinic strike

Gaza's polio vaccination campaign continued on Sunday, amid reports of an Israeli strike targeting one vaccination tent clinic.

UNICEF and the Israeli military authority COGAT, which is responsible for Palestinian affairs, said on Sunday that more than 58,600 children under the age of 10 had so far been vaccinated against polio since the campaign resumed on Saturday.

But the vaccination drive was marred by ongoing fighting and reports of a strike hitting a tent clinic.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X on Saturday that his organization had been made aware of the reported attack, in which six people, including children, were reportedly injured.

Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli forces for the attack, but an IDF spokesman on Sunday said Israel's military was not active in the area at the time.

"The IDF is aware of claims regarding the injury of Palestinian civilians in the Sheikh Radwan vaccination center in the northern Gaza Strip. Contrary to the claims, an initial review determined that the IDF did not strike in the area at the specified time," IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said in response to Tedros' announcement.

jcg/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)