Middle East: Gaza negotiators to restart cease-fire talks

Skip next section US hoping to restart Gaza negotiations

10/24/2024 October 24, 2024 US hoping to restart Gaza negotiations

US and Israeli negotiators will meet in Doha soon to restart Gaza cease-fire and hostage release talks, according to top diplomats from Qatar and Washington.

"I anticipate our negotiators will be getting together in the coming days," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Qatar.

A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a delegation will travel to Doha on Sunday.

Israeli spy chief David Barnea will meet with CIA director William Burns and the Qatari prime minister, Netanyahu's office said.

Blinken is on his 11th trip to the Middle East since the start of the current Israel-Hamas war Image: Nathan Howard/AP/picture alliance

Blinken said the US was looking at "different options" that it could pursue when it came to Gaza cease-fire talks without giving further details.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said that US and Israeli negotiation teams will visit Doha "and we will discuss ways to find a breakthrough in the negotiations."

Months of cease-fire negotiations, facilitated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, halted over the summer.

It was not yet clear if Hamas was willing to join new negotiations.