Middle East: Gaza negotiators to restart cease-fire talks

10/24/2024 October 24, 2024 Egypt reportedly hosts key talks with Hamas

An Egyptian security delegation met with Hamas leaders in Cairo on Thursday to discuss resuming Gaza cease-fire negotiations and a hostage deal, Egypt’s state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported, citing an unnamed official source.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Egypt's willingness to advance a hostage deal, according to Reuters, which reported that he decided to send the head of the Mossad intelligence agency to Qatar to "promote a series of initiatives on the agenda."

Israeli spy chief David Barnea will travel to the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, following the prime minister’s instructions, to meet with CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, the negotiations are focused on achieving a cease-fire in Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas and other militants, and the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.