Middle East: Gaza negotiators to restart cease-fire talks

Middle East: Gaza negotiators to restart cease-fire talksPublished October 24, 2024last updated October 24, 2024
What you need to know
- Head of Israel's Mossad to travel to Doha
- Paris aid conference mobilizes €1 billion for Lebanon
- Israeli airstrikes in both Lebanon and Syria have killed military personnel in both countries, authorities say
- A top UN official has said Syria could soon face a 'military, humanitarian and economic storm'
Here are the latest developments from the Middle East on Thursday, October 24, 2024:
Egypt reportedly hosts key talks with Hamas
An Egyptian security delegation met with Hamas leaders in Cairo on Thursday to discuss resuming Gaza cease-fire negotiations and a hostage deal, Egypt’s state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported, citing an unnamed official source.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Egypt's willingness to advance a hostage deal, according to Reuters, which reported that he decided to send the head of the Mossad intelligence agency to Qatar to "promote a series of initiatives on the agenda."
Israeli spy chief David Barnea will travel to the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, following the prime minister’s instructions, to meet with CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, the negotiations are focused on achieving a cease-fire in Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas and other militants, and the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
US hoping to restart Gaza negotiations
US and Israeli negotiators will meet in Doha soon to restart Gaza cease-fire and hostage release talks, according to top diplomats from Qatar and Washington.
"I anticipate our negotiators will be getting together in the coming days," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Qatar.
A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a delegation will travel to Doha on Sunday.
Israeli spy chief David Barnea will meet with CIA director William Burns and the Qatari prime minister, Netanyahu's office said.
Blinken said the US was looking at "different options" that it could pursue when it came to Gaza cease-fire talks without giving further details.
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said that US and Israeli negotiation teams will visit Doha "and we will discuss ways to find a breakthrough in the negotiations."
Months of cease-fire negotiations, facilitated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, halted over the summer.
It was not yet clear if Hamas was willing to join new negotiations.
1 billion raised for Lebanon at Paris conference: French FM
France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, says that pledges of humanitarian aid and military support to Lebanon at a Paris aid conference have reached $1 billion (€925 million).
"We have collectively raised $800 million in humanitarian aid and $200 million for the security forces, that's about $1 billion," he said in closing remarks at the conference, attended by delegations from some 70 nations and international organizations.
"We're up to the challenge," Barrot said.
Lebanon was administered by France for some two decades in the first half of the 20th century, and links between the two countries have remained friendly since then.
The Middle East country is currently in the grips of a major economic crisis, in addition to being the arena of a war between its Hezbollah militants and Israel.
The fighting has displaced a million people and killed more than 2,500, mostly in the south of the country.
US' Blinken announces more aid to Palestinians
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that Washington will provide Palestinians with another $135 million (€125 million) in aid, while calling once more for a cease-fire in Gaza.
"Today, we're announcing an additional $135 million in humanitarian assistance, water sanitation, internal health for the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as in the region," Blinken announced in Qatar.
He said that this brought total US aid to Palestinians to $1.2 billion since last year's October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last year triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.
Blinken, who is making his 11th visit to the region since the start of the war in Gaza, also said the US was open to "different options" to end the war even after pushing a US-led cease-fire plan for months.
Qatar has acted as a key mediator in the conflict along with the US and Egypt.
Germany steps up arms deliveries to Israel: Report
Germany has approved exports of military equipment to Israel to the tune of €94.05 million ($101.4 million) since August, more than double the worth of approvals for the year up to October 13, German news agency dpa has reported.
Arms deliveries to Israel are a contentious issue in Germany, with a Forsa Institute poll this week showing 60% of respondents rejecting ongoing arms exports to the country as it fights several regional enemies.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has defended the government's exports, saying the deliveries are not "a contradiction, but two sides of the same coin: the right to self-defense in accordance with international humanitarian law."
She also said a distinction should be made between weapons and defense equipment.
However, the party that enquired after the figures, the populist left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), said Germany was condoning "war crimes" by Israel by supplying arms.
"By providing arms aid to Israel, the [coalition] government is aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon instead of honouring the majority of the German population's wish for an arms embargo," BSW lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen said.
Israeli school strike kills at least 17: Gaza officials
Israeli forces have carried out a strike on a school in the Gaza Strip being used as a shelter for displaced persons, killing at least 17, including children, and wounding another 32, Palestinian medical officials said on Thursday.
The Israeli military said it had hit a Hamas command and control center embedded in a compound formerly used as a school.
In recent months, Israel has carried out several strikes on schools in the Gaza Strip, saying that they are often used by Hamas militants as hideouts among civilians.
In the past several weeks, Israeli forces have increased air and land assaults on northern Gaza in an operation the military says is aimed at preventing Hamas militants from regrouping.
Israel and several other countries and world bodies, including the EU and Germany, classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.
The war in Gaza was sparked by the Hamas terror attacks on October 7 last year in southern Israel, in which some 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians, were killed.
China's Xi calls for end to suffering 'in Palestine and Lebanon'
Chinese President Xi Jinping has told a Russia-hosted conference of BRICS emerging economies that the grouping should be a "stabilizing force" amid the "serious challenges" currently facing the world.
Among other things, Xi called for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel is conducting a military operation against the militant Hamas group in response to its terror attack in southern Israel on October 7 last year.
He also said further conflict should be prevented in Lebanon as Israel and the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah exchange escalating hostilities.
"We need to continue to push for a cease-fire in Gaza, relaunch the two-state solution and stop the spread of war in Lebanon," Xi said.
"There should be no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon," he added.
China has long supported Palestinian causes, a tradition going back to the era of Mao Zedong, who sent weapons to Palestinians in line with his backing of "national liberation" movements worldwide.
In more recent times, China has upped its efforts to rival the US as a global mediator, among other things brokering a reconciliation deal last year between Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.
France's Macron pledges €100 million to Lebanon at Paris conference
French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to provide Lebanon with a €100-million ($108-million) aid package as he opened an international conference in Paris.
Macron said that "in the immediate term, massive aid is needed for the Lebanese population, both for the hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the war and for the communities hosting them."
Lebanon's already existing economic crisis has been exacerbated by the current war between Iran-backed Hezbollah militants and Israel, which has displaced more than a million people and killed more than 2,500.
The French Foreign Ministry has said it hopes pledges from the around 50 delegations at Thursday's conference will raise €500 million, meeting the $426 million target set by the UN to cover Lebanon's urgent needs.
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said international support was needed to help rebuild the country's infrastructure and bolster its army.
Lebanon's acting PM Mikati calls for international support at conference
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, has said his government plans to recruit more troops as part of a scheme to implement a cease-fire but that international support will be needed to bolster the army.
Mikati's remarks came at a Paris aid conference aimed at raising money for Lebanon amid Israel's attacks on the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia that forms a state within a state in the country.
He said Lebanon could deploy 8,000 soldiers to southern Lebanon to help maintain the cease-fire, in line with a UN Security Council resolution calling for such a deployment.
Mikati said Lebanon's government still supported an initiative by France and the US to put in place a 21-day cease-fire.
Israel says Beirut strikes targeted Hezbollah arms facilities
The Israeli military says its strikes overnight in the south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, hit several Hezbollah weapons production facilities.
"Overnight, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] conducted intelligence-based strikes on several weapons storage and manufacturing facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Dahiyeh," it said in a statement.
Lebanese state media reported that six buildings were destroyed in at least 17 Israeli strikes during the night.
The Israeli military said the targeted sites were "located by Hezbollah under and inside civilian buildings in the heart of populated areas."
Germany pledges further €96 million in aid to Lebanon
Germany has said it will give Lebanon a further €96 million ($103.57 million) in humanitarian and development aid.
Speaking ahead of an aid conference for Lebanon in the French capital, Paris, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany wanted to show it was responding actively to the current Middle East crisis.
"We are making it clear that we not only see the suffering in Lebanon these days, we are taking action; we are supporting the people on the ground who, for the most part, want only one thing: to live in safety and peace in the future, just like so many people in Israel," Baerbock said.
The German foreign minister added that "everything must be done" to prevent a new war breaking out between Israel and Lebanon.
"That is exactly what we are continuing to work on, even if it has become much more difficult," she said.
The French Foreign Ministry says it is hoping that the meeting of some 50 delegations will raise about €500 million in humanitarian aid.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz already announced the support late on Wednesday during a phone call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.
Israeli fire kills 3 Lebanese soldiers: Lebanese army
Three Lebanese soldiers, including one officer, were killed by Israeli fire while helping evacuate wounded people in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said in a statement on Thursday.
"The Israeli enemy targeted Lebanese army personnel in the vicinity of Yater village, in the Bint Jbeil area of the south, while carrying out an operation to evacuate wounded, which led to the deaths of three martyrs, including an officer," the statement said.
Israel has been carrying out strikes on Lebanon, particularly in the south, in response to cross-border attacks by the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia. It is not technically at war with Lebanon itself.
Israeli airstrikes hit Damascus, Homs
A residential area of Damascus and a military site in Homs have been hit by Israeli airstrikes, with Syrian state media reporting the death of a soldier.
The Israeli army "launched an attack from the occupied Syrian Golan and from north Lebanon targeting two sites" in the Kafr Sousa district of Damascus and a military site near Homs, the official SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.
SANA said a soldier was killed and seven others wounded in the strike in Homs, while there are unconfirmed reports by the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights of "human losses" in the Damascus strike.
Israel has stepped up its yearslong campaign of strikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 last year, sparking the Gaza war.
