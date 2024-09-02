Middle East: Funeral held for slain US-Israeli hostage

Skip next section Netanyahu seeks 'forgiveness' after hostage deaths, says Israel must control Egypt-Gaza border area

'I will not give in to this pressure,' Netanyahu said at a press conference Monday (file photo) Image: Cohen-Magen/REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference Monday during which he asked for families' "forgiveness" in failing to bring home Israeli hostages.

Late Saturday, Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in Gaza. The deaths sparked widespread protests.

"I ask for the families' forgiveness that we could not bring them home alive," he said. "We were close, but we could not do it."

However, in regard to the negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of the hostages, Netanyahu maintained that Israel would not give up on the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, the border area between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

The Philadelphi Corridor is said to be one of the biggest stumbling blocks of reaching a hostage deal.

"It has cardinal importance for our future, and I will not give in to this pressure," Netanyahu said.

Israeli forces were operating in Rafah, part of the corridor, when the bodies were discovered. "The killing of the six hostages did not happen because of the decision on Philadelphi but because of Hamas itself," Netanyahu said.

"Control of the Philadelphi axis guarantees that the hostages will not be smuggled out of Gaza," he added.