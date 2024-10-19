Middle East: Fresh Israeli airstrikes reported in Beirut

Skip next section UNRWA chief reports shortage of fuel and medical supplies in Gaza

10/19/2024 October 19, 2024 UNRWA chief reports shortage of fuel and medical supplies in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza remain without basic supplies as Israeli strikes continue, the head of the UN's Palestinian aid agency said on Saturday.

"Our colleagues on the ground report that another 20,000 people were forced to flee Jabaliya camp yesterday seeking safety including in UNRWA shelters," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on social media.

"People lost everything. They need everything including food, water, blankets and mattresses: The basic of the basic."

Lazzarini pointed to fuel and medical supplies specifically, but also noted food shortages.

"Critical shortage of fuel and medical supplies are reported in the last remaining hospitals. Fuel shortages also affect access to water," he said. "A dozen trucks of flour were allowed to cross into Gaza City this week, by far not enough. Few bakeries in Gaza City could increase bread production for distribution to people in UNRWA shelters."

Lazzarini called for an end to the war and for leaders "to invest in peace."