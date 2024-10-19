Middle East: Fresh Israeli airstrikes reported in Beirut

Middle East: Fresh Israeli airstrikes reported in BeirutPublished October 19, 2024last updated October 19, 2024
What you need to know
- Drone launched at Netanyahu home in northern Israel, spokesman says
- Iran's Khamenei says Hamas will survive after Sinwar death
- Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss regional conflict with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Saturday, October 19:
UNRWA chief reports shortage of fuel and medical supplies in Gaza
Displaced Palestinians in Gaza remain without basic supplies as Israeli strikes continue, the head of the UN's Palestinian aid agency said on Saturday.
"Our colleagues on the ground report that another 20,000 people were forced to flee Jabaliya camp yesterday seeking safety including in UNRWA shelters," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on social media.
"People lost everything. They need everything including food, water, blankets and mattresses: The basic of the basic."
Lazzarini pointed to fuel and medical supplies specifically, but also noted food shortages.
"Critical shortage of fuel and medical supplies are reported in the last remaining hospitals. Fuel shortages also affect access to water," he said. "A dozen trucks of flour were allowed to cross into Gaza City this week, by far not enough. Few bakeries in Gaza City could increase bread production for distribution to people in UNRWA shelters."
Lazzarini called for an end to the war and for leaders "to invest in peace."
Israeli military issues new evacuation call for southern Beirut
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a fresh evacuation call for residents of southern Beirut on Saturday.
"Urgent warning to residents of the southern suburb (of Dahiyeh), specifically those in ...Haret Hreik neighborhood: You are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, against which the IDF will be operating in the near future," Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on social media.
Such warnings are usually followed by strikes in the same area.
A Lebanese security source told the AFP news agency that at least two Israeli airstrikes had hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Saturday. Smoke clouds could be seen over the city skyline.
Lebanese news agency NNA also reported at least two Israeli airstrikes.
Gaza death toll rises to over 42,000 — Health Ministry
The death toll in Gaza has risen to 42,519 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants since October 7 last year, the health ministry of the Hamas-run enclave said.
The ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, said 99,637 people had been wounded in the same time period.
Hezbollah fires rocket salvo at northern Israel
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says more than 50 projectiles were fired from Lebanon on Saturday morning.
The projectiles were fired mainly into northern Israel and some were intercepted.
Separately, Hezbollah militants said they fired a "large salvo" of rockets, including at a military base near the northern Israeli city of Haifa.
At least five people were injured in Kiryat Ata, in the Haifa district, mostly from shrapnel injuries, said a spokesperson for emergency service provider Magen David Adom.
Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.
Scholz to discuss Middle East with Erdogan in Istanbul
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to discuss the escalating crisis in the Middle East and other issues.
Erdogan is a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza and has frequently condemned Western support for Israel, labeling it a "terror state.”
Meanwhile, Scholz remains a staunch supporter of Israel and has consistently defended its right to self-defense.
You can read more about the tricky agenda issues by clicking here.
Drone launched toward Israeli prime minister's house
A drone was launched towards Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israel town of Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said.
The Israeli Prime Minister was not home, and there were no casualties.
Earlier, the Israeli military said a drone spotted crossing into the country from Lebanon struck Caesarea, while two others were intercepted.
The strikes into Israel come as its war with Lebanon's Hezbollah has intensified in recent weeks.
Israeli strike in central Gaza kills at least 11 people medical officials say
Palestinian medical officials say a new Israeli strike on a home in central Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp has killed at least 11 people, including three children.
The dead are all from the same family and were killed in the Maghazi refugee camp, according to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where they were taken.
The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported there were still missing people under the rubble.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Iran's supreme leader says Sinwar's death will not halt 'Axis of Resistance'
Iran's supreme leader , Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Hamas was alive and would survive despite the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.
Israeli soldiers killed Sinwar during an operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Hamas is part of Iran-backed groups in the Middle East dubbed the "Axis of Resistance." It is deemed a terrorist organization not only by Israel, but also the US, Germany and several other countries.
"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Khamenei said in a statement.
lo/jcg (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)