Middle East: Fresh Israeli airstrikes reported in Beirut

10/19/2024 October 19, 2024 Netanyahu says Iran launched drone towards his home

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blamed Iran for a drone that was aimed at his holiday home in the coastal town of Caesarea on Saturday.

"The agents of Iran who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake," Netanyahu said on social media.

He said anyone who harms citizens of Israel will "pay a heavy price."

Netanyanu's office said earlier that nobody was injured. The prime minister and his wife were not at the home at the time of the incident.