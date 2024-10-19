  1. Skip to content
Middle East: Fresh Israeli airstrikes reported in Beirut

Published October 19, 2024last updated October 19, 2024

Israel's military urged evacuations in southern Beirut. Local sources reported airstrikes and smoke could be seen over the city. Meanwhile, the head of the UNRWA decried the 'critical' aid situation in Gaza. DW has more.

Smoke rising from a building in Beirut, Lebanon
Smoke could be seen over the Beirut skyline on SaturdayImage: Hussein Malla/AP/picture alliance
What you need to know

  • Israel reportedly launches strikes on Beirut 
  • UNRWA says fuel and medicine in short supply in Gaza as fighting continues 
  • Drone aimed at Netanyahu's home in northern Israel, spokesman says 
  • Iran's Khamenei says Hamas will survive after Sinwar death 
  • Germany's Scholz to discuss Gaza and wider Middle East conflict with Turkey's Erdogan

Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Saturday, October 19:

October 19, 2024

UNRWA chief reports shortage of fuel and medical supplies in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza remain without basic supplies as Israeli strikes continue, the head of the UN's Palestinian aid agency said on Saturday.

"Our colleagues on the ground report that another 20,000 people were forced to flee Jabaliya camp yesterday seeking safety including in UNRWA shelters," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on social media.

"People lost everything. They need everything including food, water, blankets and mattresses: The basic of the basic."

Lazzarini pointed to fuel and medical supplies specifically, but also noted food shortages.

"Critical shortage of fuel and medical supplies are reported in the last remaining hospitals. Fuel shortages also affect access to water," he said. "A dozen trucks of flour were allowed to cross into Gaza City this week, by far not enough. Few bakeries in Gaza City could increase bread production for distribution to people in UNRWA shelters."

Lazzarini called for an end to the war and for leaders "to invest in peace."

October 19, 2024

Israeli military issues new evacuation call for southern Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a fresh evacuation call for residents of southern Beirut on Saturday.

"Urgent warning to residents of the southern suburb (of Dahiyeh), specifically those in ...Haret Hreik neighborhood: You are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, against which the IDF will be operating in the near future," Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on social media.

Such warnings are usually followed by strikes in the same area.

A smoke cloud in Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanese sources reported at least two Israeli airstrikes in BeirutImage: ANWAR AMRO/AFP

A Lebanese security source told the AFP news agency that at least two Israeli airstrikes had hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Saturday. Smoke clouds could be seen over the city skyline.

Lebanese news agency NNA also reported at least two Israeli airstrikes.

October 19, 2024

Gaza death toll rises to over 42,000 — Health Ministry

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 42,519 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants since October 7 last year, the health ministry of the Hamas-run enclave said.

The ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, said 99,637 people had been wounded in the same time period. 

October 19, 2024

Hezbollah fires rocket salvo at northern Israel

The  Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says more than 50 projectiles were fired from Lebanon on Saturday morning.

The projectiles were fired mainly into northern Israel and some were intercepted.

Separately, Hezbollah militants said they fired a "large salvo" of rockets, including at a military base near the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

At least five people were injured in Kiryat Ata, in the Haifa district, mostly from shrapnel injuries, said a spokesperson for emergency service provider Magen David Adom.

Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.

October 19, 2024

Scholz to discuss Middle East with Erdogan in Istanbul

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to discuss the escalating crisis in the Middle East and other issues.

Erdogan is a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza and has frequently condemned Western support for Israel, labeling it a "terror state.”

Meanwhile, Scholz remains a staunch supporter of Israel and has consistently defended its right to self-defense.

You can read more about the tricky agenda issues by clicking here

October 19, 2024

Drone launched toward Israeli prime minister's house

A drone was launched towards Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israel town of Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said.

The Israeli Prime Minister was not home, and there were no casualties.

Drone targets Netanyahu's private residence

Earlier, the Israeli military said a drone spotted crossing into the country from Lebanon struck Caesarea, while two others were intercepted.

The strikes into Israel come as its war with Lebanon's Hezbollah has intensified in recent weeks.

October 19, 2024

Israeli strike in central Gaza kills at least 11 people medical officials say

Palestinian medical officials say a new Israeli strike on a home in central Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp has killed at least 11 people, including three children.

The dead are all from the same family and were killed in the Maghazi refugee camp, according to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where they were taken.

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported there were still missing people under the rubble.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. 

October 19, 2024

Iran's supreme leader says Sinwar's death will not halt 'Axis of Resistance'

Iran's supreme leader , Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Hamas was alive and would survive despite the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

Israeli soldiers killed Sinwar during an operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Hamas is part of Iran-backed groups in the Middle East dubbed the "Axis of Resistance." It is deemed a terrorist organization not only by Israel, but also the US, Germany and several other countries.   

"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Khamenei said in a statement.

Sinwar's death 'a symbolic and moral blow'

lo/jcg (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

