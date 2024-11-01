Middle East: Fresh Israel strikes hit southern Beirut

Middle East: Fresh Israel strikes hit southern BeirutNovember 1, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel carries out strikes in southern Beirut after four-day lull
- Four Thai nationals killed in cross-border fire from Lebanon
Here are the latest headlines regarding Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Friday, November 1:
4 Thai workers killed in cross-border fire from Lebanon
Thailand's foreign minister has said four Thai citizens working in northern Israel were killed by rocket fire from Lebanon.
At least three Israelis were also killed in the rocket attack, which hit the town of Metula on Thursday.
It was the deadliest such attack since Israeli troops invaded Lebanon in early October.
"Thailand continues to strongly urge all parties to return to the path of peace, in the name of the innocent civilians gravely impacted by this prolonged and deepening conflict," Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa posted on the social media platform X on Friday.
He said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths, adding that another Thai citizen had been injured.
Before the conflict began, around 30,000 Thai nationals worked in Israel, mainly in the agricultural sector.
Thirty Thai citizens were taken hostage and 46 were killed during Hamas' terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Fresh Israeli strikes hit southern Beirut
Israel carried out a series of airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs early on Friday after issuing evacuation orders to residents.
The Israeli military said it was targeting facilities and assets belonging to Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. It published two maps with the targets and called on residents to keep a distance of at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the buildings.
"The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were leveled to the ground, in addition to the outbreak of fires," said Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). There were no details about casualties.
The strikes came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US officials to discuss a possible deal to end the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
According to Israeli media reports citing government sources, the plan would see Israel withdraw from Lebanon and Hezbollah militants retreat 30 kilometers (about 18.6 miles) from the border, north of the Litani River. Lebanon's army would then take control of the border, with support from UN peacekeepers.
Israel has carried out frequent air raids in southern Beirut, considered a Hezbollah stronghold, but Friday's strikes were the first reported in the Lebanese capital in several days.
Israel has vowed to cripple Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries.
Hundreds of people have been killed and more than a million have been displaced by Israel's airstrikes in Lebanon.
Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged frequent cross-border fire since October last year.
The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian militants launched a series of terror attacks on Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 250 others hostage. Israel responded with an offensive in Gaza that has killed more than 43,000 people, according to local health authorities.
Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by Germany, the EU, the US and several other governments.
nm/kb (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)