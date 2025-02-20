Middle East: Explosions hit empty buses in Tel Aviv suburb

The Israeli government said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been being briefed about the bus explosions in the Tel Aviv area.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered the military to step up its offensives across the occupied West Bank in response to the attacks.

"In light of the serious attempted attacks in the Gush Dan (central) area by Palestinian terrorist organisations against the civilian population in Israel, I have instructed the IDF (military) to intensify operations to thwart terrorism in the Tulkarem refugee camp and in all the refugee camps in Judea and Samaria," Katz said in a statement, using the biblical term for the West Bank.

Israel's transport minister ordered the Public Transit Authority to stop and inspect all buses, trains and light-rail trains, Israeli media reported.