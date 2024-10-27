Middle East: Egypt proposes two-day cease-fire in Gaza

Skip next section Israeli journalist denounced after helping to blow up building in Lebanon

An Israeli TV journalist has been severely criticized for helping soldiers to blow up a building in southern Lebanon.

The well-known journalist from the N12 television channel was embedded with ground troops on an operation.

The building, which had reportedly been used as a launch site against Israel, was set to be blown up in a controlled manner.

One of the soldiers handed the correspondent the detonator, who then pressed the trigger under their instructions.

He then said: "A house with an ammunition depot, in sight of Israel, has blown up — one less threat to the state of Israel."

Colleagues in Israel criticized his behavior on social media, with one calling it "a disgrace to the profession of journalism."

Another wrote: "His job is to report, not to blast. If you want to fight, you should put on a uniform."