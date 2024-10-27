Middle East: Egypt proposes two-day cease-fire in Gaza

Skip next section Iran not seeking war with Israel, president says

10/27/2024 October 27, 2024 Iran not seeking war with Israel, president says

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran did "not seek war" but was ready to deliver "an appropriate response" to strikes by Israel that killed five people early Saturday.

"We do not seek war but we will defend the rights of our nation and country," Pezeshkian told a Cabinet meeting.

Pezeshkian blamed the soaring regional tensions on Israel's "aggression" and support for the country from the United States.

"If the aggressions of the Zionist regime and its crimes continue, the tensions will spread," the president warned.

Pezeshkian added that the United States had "promised to end the war in return for our restraint, but they did not keep their promise."