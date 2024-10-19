  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineMigration
Live
ConflictsMiddle East

Middle East: Drone suspected of targeting Netanyahu's home

October 19, 2024

The Israeli prime minister is safe after a drone was reportedly launched towards his home.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lypg
Israeli police deployed near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, Israel
Netanyahu's office said the Israeli premier and his wife were not in Caesarea during the drone attackImage: Mostafa Alkharouf/picture alliance/Anadolu
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Drone launched at Netanyahu home in northern Israel, spokesman says
  • Iran's Khamenei says Hamas will survive after Sinwar death

Here are the latest developments from theIsrael-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Saturday, October 19. 

Skip next section Drone launched toward Israeli prime minister's house
October 19, 2024

Drone launched toward Israeli prime minister's house

A drone was launched towards Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israel town of Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said.

The Israeli Prime Minister was not home, and there were no casualties.

Earlier, the Israeli military said a drone spotted crossing into the country from Lebanon struck Caesarea, while two others were intercepted.

The strikes into Israel come as its war with Lebanon's Hezbollah has intensified in recent weeks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lyq7
Skip next section Israeli strike in central Gaza kills at least 11 people medical officials say
October 19, 2024

Israeli strike in central Gaza kills at least 11 people medical officials say

Palestinian medical officials say a new Israeli strike on a home in central Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp has killed at least 11 people, including three children.

The dead are all from the same family and were killed in the Maghazi refugee camp, according to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where they were taken.

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported there were still missing people under the rubble.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. 

https://p.dw.com/p/4lyrk
Skip next section Iran's supreme leader says Sinwar's death will not halt 'Axis of Resistance'
October 19, 2024

Iran's supreme leader says Sinwar's death will not halt 'Axis of Resistance'

Iran's supreme leader , Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Hamas was alive and would survive despite the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

Israeli soldiers killed Sinwar during an operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Hamas is part of Iran-backed groups in the Middle East dubbed the "Axis of Resistance."

"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Khamenei said in a statement.

Sinwar's death 'a symbolic and moral blow'

lo/jcg (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

https://p.dw.com/p/4lyq3