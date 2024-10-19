Middle East: Drone suspected of targeting Netanyahu's home

10/19/2024 October 19, 2024 Drone launched toward Israeli prime minister's house

A drone was launched towards Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israel town of Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said.

The Israeli Prime Minister was not home, and there were no casualties.

Earlier, the Israeli military said a drone spotted crossing into the country from Lebanon struck Caesarea, while two others were intercepted.

The strikes into Israel come as its war with Lebanon's Hezbollah has intensified in recent weeks.