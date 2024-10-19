Middle East: Drone suspected of targeting Netanyahu's home

Middle East: Drone suspected of targeting Netanyahu's homeOctober 19, 2024
- Drone launched at Netanyahu home in northern Israel, spokesman says
- Iran's Khamenei says Hamas will survive after Sinwar death
Here are the latest developments from theIsrael-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Saturday, October 19.
Drone launched toward Israeli prime minister's house
A drone was launched towards Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israel town of Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said.
The Israeli Prime Minister was not home, and there were no casualties.
Earlier, the Israeli military said a drone spotted crossing into the country from Lebanon struck Caesarea, while two others were intercepted.
The strikes into Israel come as its war with Lebanon's Hezbollah has intensified in recent weeks.
Israeli strike in central Gaza kills at least 11 people medical officials say
Palestinian medical officials say a new Israeli strike on a home in central Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp has killed at least 11 people, including three children.
The dead are all from the same family and were killed in the Maghazi refugee camp, according to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where they were taken.
The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported there were still missing people under the rubble.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Iran's supreme leader says Sinwar's death will not halt 'Axis of Resistance'
Iran's supreme leader , Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Hamas was alive and would survive despite the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.
Israeli soldiers killed Sinwar during an operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Hamas is part of Iran-backed groups in the Middle East dubbed the "Axis of Resistance."
"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Khamenei said in a statement.
