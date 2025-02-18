Middle East: Deadline passes for Israeli Lebanon withdrawal

02/18/2025 February 18, 2025 Egypt working on Gaza redevelopment plan

The government of Egypt is preparing a proposal for the rebuilding of devastated Gaza that would not displace any more Palestinians, following President Trump's call for the US to annex the area.

State-run newspaper Al-Ahram said the plan would create "secure areas" where Palestinians could live while international construction firms rebuild the communities that have been leveled by more than year of bombing campaigns.

The report said that Egyptian authorities have been in contact with counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to collaborate on the plan and discuss funding.