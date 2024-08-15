Middle East: Cease-fire talks restart in Doha without Hamas

Middle East: Cease-fire talks restart in Doha without HamasPublished August 15, 2024last updated August 15, 2024
What you need to know
- A new round of cease-fire talks has kicked off in Qatar
- Militant group Hamas said it would not send a delegation to the talks
- Google said that Iranian hackers targeted targets related to the US election and Israel
- The president of Columbia University stepped down months after major pro-Palestinian protests
Below is a summary of events concerning Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East from Thursday, August 15:
Hamas says Israeli hostage was killed 'in revenge'
Following the killing of an Israeli hostage by a Hamas guard on Monday, a spokesperson for the group said that the guard had disobeyed instructions and wanted to get revenge for the killing of his two children in an Israeli air strike.
"The [Hamas] soldier assigned as guard acted in a retaliatory manner against instructions after he received information that his two children were martyred in one of the massacres conducted by the enemy," Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida said on Telegram.
"The incident doesn't represent our ethics and the instructions of our religion in dealing with captives. We will reinforce the instructions," he added.
Hamas is classified as a terror group by the US, Germany, Israel, and others.
Death toll surpasses 40,000 mark, says Gaza health ministry
Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry said Thursday that the death toll in the territory has now passed 40,000 since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas militants last October.
The health body said at least 40,005 people have been killed in the conflict, including 40 in the previous 24 hours.
Israel's offensive has also seen 92,401 people injured, while 85% of the population have been displaced, according to the local health authority.
Cease-fire negotiations underway in Doha
A new round of talks aiming to end the 10-month-old conflict in Gaza have begun in the Qatari capital Doha.
Israel's spy chief joined US and Egyptian representatives as well as the Qatari prime minister after Hamas said it would not join the talks.
But negotiators planned on meeting with Hamas representatives after the talks to brief them on the situation, Reuters reported.
The US is being represented by CIA Director Bill Burns and Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, while Egypt sent its intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.
Mediators have increased pressure on both sides to find an agreement as the death toll in Gaza continues to rise. Many observers fear that the fighting could escalate into a wider regional conflict, potentially involving Iran.
Why have Gaza cease-fire talks stalled?
International mediators have been hoping for a breakthrough ever since US President Joe Biden presented a cease-fire proposal at the end of May.
However, Israel has argued against a provision that would see a cessation in fighting as long as the talks go on. Israeli officials have said they believe Hamas would use this as an opportunity to drag out talks as long as possible, using the truce to rebuild military infrastructure.
Hamas has said that it fears Israel would no longer honor the agreement the moment its most vulnerable hostages have been returned. Some 110 Israelis remain in captivity in Gaza.
Both parties have continuously added proposals to the deal over the past two months, including an Israeli plan to maintain forces at a road that bisects Gaza. They say such a force would be necessary to prevent militants traveling between the north and south.
Iranian hackers targeted US elections, Israel: Google
An Iranian hacker group linked to the country's Revolutionary Guard tried to hack the email accounts of roughly a dozen people linked to both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump's presidential campaigns, Google said on Wednesday.
Google's threat intelligence arm said a group known as "APT42" used phishing tactics to dupe victims into revealing their login credentials for Gmail and other services.
Aside from the US, the hackers also went after high-profile targets in Israel.
"APT42 is a sophisticated, persistent threat actor and they show no signs of stopping their attempts to target users and deploy novel tactics," Google said.
"This spring and summer, they have shown the ability to run numerous simultaneous phishing campaigns, particularly focused on Israel and the United States."
Columbia University president steps down
Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigned on Wednesday after she faced scrutiny over her handling of major pro-Palestinian protests on campus.
In April, the Manhattan campus of the Ivy League school was shut down by protesters who occupied Hamilton Hall. Police were called in carrying riot shields and zip ties.
Shafik said in an email to staff and students that her time as Columbia president "has also been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community."
"This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community," she added.
Shafik made the announcement so that new leadership could be in place in time for the coming academic term.
Blinken, Qatar PM urge all sides not to 'undermine' truce talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani have called on all sides not to "undermine" cease-fire talks in Doha on Thursday.
During a phone call on Wednesday, the two stated that "no party in the region should take actions that would undermine efforts to reach a deal," the US State Department said.
They further discussed "efforts to calm tensions in the region and the importance of finalizing a cease-fire in Gaza," the State Department added.
Hamas expected to sit out Qatar cease-fire talks
Fresh talks to negotiate a cease-fire in Gaza will kick off in Qatar on Thursday, but militant group Hamas has said it has no plans to participate.
"Going to new negotiations allows the occupation to impose new conditions and employ the maze of negotiation to conduct more massacres," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told the Reuters news agency.
One reason Hamas is skipping the talks is because the mediators had not presented a plan to implement the cease-fire framework outlined by US President Joe Biden in May, Germany's DPA news agency reported, citing an unnamed Hamas official.
Mediators from the talks, which are set to include delegations from the US, Israel, Egypt and hosts Qatar, are nevertheless expected to consult with Hamas afterward.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Hamas could meet with mediators if they secure a "serious response" from Israel.
Hamas is classified as a terror group by the US, the EU, Germany and others.
An Israeli defense official said Israel's delegation would include the head of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad David Barnea, domestic security chief Ronen Bar and the military's hostages chief Nitzan Alon. The White House said CIA Director Bill Burns and Washington's Middle East envoy Brett McGurk will represent the US at the talks.