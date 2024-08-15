Middle East: Cease-fire talks restart in Doha without Hamas

08/15/2024 August 15, 2024 Death toll surpasses 40,000 mark, says Gaza health ministry

Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry said Thursday that the death toll in the territory has now passed 40,000 since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas militants last October.

The health body said at least 40,005 people have been killed in the conflict, including 40 in the previous 24 hours.

Israel's offensive has also seen 92,401 people injured, while 85% of the population have been displaced, according to the local health authority.