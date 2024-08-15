Middle East: Cease-fire talks restart in Doha without Hamas

Skip next section Hamas says Israeli hostage was killed 'in revenge'

08/15/2024 August 15, 2024 Hamas says Israeli hostage was killed 'in revenge'

Following the killing of an Israeli hostage by a Hamas guard on Monday, a spokesperson for the group said that the guard had disobeyed instructions and wanted to get revenge for the killing of his two children in an Israeli air strike.

"The [Hamas] soldier assigned as guard acted in a retaliatory manner against instructions after he received information that his two children were martyred in one of the massacres conducted by the enemy," Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida said on Telegram.

"The incident doesn't represent our ethics and the instructions of our religion in dealing with captives. We will reinforce the instructions," he added.

Hamas is classified as a terror group by the US, Germany, Israel, and others.