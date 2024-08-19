Middle East: Blinken says Netanyahu supports cease-fire deal

Skip next section Blinken says Israel backs cease-fire plan, Hamas needs to accept it

08/19/2024 August 19, 2024 Blinken says Israel backs cease-fire plan, Hamas needs to accept it

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Tel Aviv on Monday, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backs a US-proposed cease-fire deal.

"In a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed to me that Israel accepts the bridging proposal. He supports it. It's now incumbent on Hamas to do the same," said Blinken.

The US diplomat said now is the time for Hamas to return Israeli hostages and bring relief to Palestinians trapped in Gaza.

"This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a cease-fire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security," said Blinken ahead of meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Blinken will now travel to Qatar, which plays a key mediating role in negotiations, to discuss the next steps in the ongoing process.

Though some negotiators have expressed optimism that a deal may finally be within reach, there are also fears the conflict could veer into more troubling waters as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to rise, signaling a possible regional escalation.

Further talks are to be held in Egypt later in the week. The trip is Blinken's ninth to the region over the past 10 months of conflict.