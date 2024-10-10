Middle East: Biden, Netanyahu speak as Israel warns Iran

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 Israeli airstrikes target car factory, military sites in Syria

Syrian state media have reported that Israel carried out airstrikes hitting sites in the central provinces of Homs and Hama early on Thursday.

The strikes have targeted a car factory in Homs, sparking a fire but only causing "material damage," state news agency SANA has said, citing a military source.

The manager of the industrial area in Hassia has told SANA that the strikes have targeted the factory and also vehicles loaded with medical and relief supplies.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strikes targeted an "Iranian car factory" in Hassia and have struck areas in Hama containing air defenses and government forces.

Explosions have also been reported in Daraa.

Israel has rarely commented on individual strikes.