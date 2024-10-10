Middle East: Biden, Netanyahu speak as Israel warns Iran

Middle East: Biden, Netanyahu speak as Israel warns IranOctober 10, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel carries out airstrikes on sites in Syria, state TV reports
- US President Biden and Israeli PM Netanyahu spoke on the phone for the first time in weeks
- Israeli defense minister threatens 'deadly' counterstrike on Iran
Here are the latest developments regarding the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Thursday, October 11.
Israeli airstrikes target car factory, military sites in Syria
Syrian state media have reported that Israel carried out airstrikes hitting sites in the central provinces of Homs and Hama early on Thursday.
The strikes have targeted a car factory in Homs, sparking a fire but only causing "material damage," state news agency SANA has said, citing a military source.
The manager of the industrial area in Hassia has told SANA that the strikes have targeted the factory and also vehicles loaded with medical and relief supplies.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strikes targeted an "Iranian car factory" in Hassia and have struck areas in Hama containing air defenses and government forces.
Explosions have also been reported in Daraa.
Israel has rarely commented on individual strikes.
Lebanese Civil Defense paramedics killed in airstrike
Five of Lebanon's civil defense paramedics were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Dardghaya in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.
Israel has "renewed its targeting of rescue and ambulance crews tonight, disregarding international laws, norms, and humanitarian conventions," the ministry said.
A civil defense spokesperson confirmed the attack on its staff and reported that they were on standby at the time of the attack.
There was no immediate statement from the Israeli military.
Israel has intensified air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon since late September.
Biden, Netanyahu talk as Israel's defense minister vows retaliation against Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone for the first time in seven weeks, the White House said on Wednesday.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the 30-minute call was "direct and productive," adding that the talk included deliberations on how Israel intends to respond to Iran's missile attack last week.
The call, confirmed by both countries, coincides with a sharp escalation in Israel's conflict with both Iran and Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, with no sign of an imminent cease-fire to end the conflict with Iranian-backed Hamas in Gaza.
Israel has vowed retaliation to an Iranian missile attack, which the US helped to repel. Biden has said he would not support a retaliatory strike on sites related to Tehran's nuclear program.
Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier that an Israeli strike on Iran would be "lethal" and "surprising."
"Whoever attacks us will be hurt and will pay a price. Our attack will be lethal, precise and above all surprising. They will not understand what happened and how it happened," Gallant said in a video released by his office.
ss, mf/lo (AP, AFP, DPA, Reuters)