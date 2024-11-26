Middle East: Biden announces Israel-Hezbollah truce

11/26/2024 November 26, 2024 Israeli Cabinet to discuss Lebanon cease-fire proposal

Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 31 people were killed in a wave of Israeli air strikes on Monday Image: Hassan Ammar/AP/picture alliance

Israel's wartime Cabinet was due to meet on Tuesday to vote on a proposed cease-fire deal with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said talks were progressing.

"We believe we've reached this point where we're close," he said, adding "we're not there yet."

Meanwhile, the Reuters news agency cited Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker, Elias Bou Saab, as saying that the agreement had already been approved by Lebanon's government and that there were "no serious obstacles" towards its implementation.

Hezbollah's political wing is part of Lebanon's governing coalition, and the group has endorsed parliament speaker Nabih Berri to negotiate with Israel.

US news outlet Axios reported that Israeli forces would withdraw from Lebanon under the draft agreement, with Lebanese forces deploying near the border and Hezbollah moving heavy weapons north of the Litani River.

The proposal includes a provision under which Israel would reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations.

The Litani River lies around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to the north of the Israeli-Lebanese border. Israel has repeatedly called for Hezbollah to withdraw from areas south of the waterway, citing the terms of a UN resolution that put an end to the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

News of the planned cabinet meeting came as Israel's military carried out a wave of airstrikes on Monday. Lebanon's Health Ministry said that at least 31 people were killed in the attacks.

Meanwhile, months of negotiations between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar, have failed to produce a deal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this month, Qatar said it had suspended its mediation efforts and that they would only resume once "the parties show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war."

sdi/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)